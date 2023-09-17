Tom Brady’s minority stake in the Raiders has been cited as one of the main reasons why the legendary quarterback won’t come out of retirement and replace Aaron Rodgers in New York.

Well, it turns out Brady isn’t a part of Las Vegas’ ownership group quite yet.

Back in May, Raiders majority owner Mark Davis revealed he came to an agreement with Brady that would allow the seven-time Super Bowl champion to purchase a piece of the franchise. But as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed Sunday, the transaction still is pending.

“Brady’s purchase of a minority stake in the Raiders has not been finalized, sources say, Pelissero wrote. “A vote could come as soon as next month’s Fall League Meeting, sources say, but there is still plenty to sort out with financing and plenty of information regarding a potential purchase still to be shared.”

The NFL insider added: “Any limited partner in an NFL team, regardless of how large of a stake they intend to purchase, must be approved by a three-fourths majority vote of owners. That vote has not yet happened on Brady’s pending purchase of the Raiders, sources say, and the transaction remains under review in accordance with the normal process for approving ownership.”

Football fans and media members alike probably shouldn’t view this news as a source of potential for Brady to return to the playing field. The 46-year-old recently made it clear that he’s “super content” in retirement.