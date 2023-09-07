Nick Pivetta Improves For Red Sox With Deeper Pitch Mix

Nick Pivetta stepped up again on Wednesday to pick up the Boston Red Sox pitching staff against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite Boston’s 3-1 loss, the right-hander battled again to give his team a chance to win. Three days after earning a save, Pivetta tossed 85 pitches in 4 2/3 innings of work while allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

“I competed in the zone the whole entire time,” Pivetta said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Me and (Connor) Wong had a good rhythm out there. The defense played really, really well behind me.”

Over the course of the season, Pivetta has expanded his repertoire from his usual fastball-curveball combination. The righty added a horizontal aspect to his approach with the addition of a hard slider as well as a sweeper.

“I think a solid fourth pitch has helped me out,” Pivetta detailed. “I think I struggled with the changeup earlier on. Got a different slider with a little bit different velo to it. All in all, just commanding my pitches in general and attacking hitters has helped me move forward.”

The depth to his arsenal and staying consistent have made a major impact on Pivetta’s durability to pitch well in 2023.

“There’s overall adjustments,” Pivetta added. “I’m staying consistent. Whether it’s in between relief appearances or between starts as well. It’s just the consistency and the work ethic. The training staff and all of the guys picking me up. It’s a team effort.”

Pivetta does feel he has taken steps forward from a year ago and is doing so with valuable versatility to Alex Cora and the Red Sox pitching staff.

“I think I’ve learned a lot from the adjustments I’ve had to make,” Pivetta explained. “The certain experiences that I’ve experienced. Whether it’s relief, a start or a save. Whatever it is. The acclimation of all of those has made me into the pitcher I am today. Whatever I can do to help this team win is the most important thing.”