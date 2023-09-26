The Ravens dealt with multiple linebacker injuries last Sunday, and they reportedly brought in a two-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Tuesday.

Baltimore faced concerns with Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser after its Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It brought in Kyle Van Noy on Tuesday for a visit for a second time, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Van Noy played with the Los Angeles Chargers last season and was not pleased about the team’s playoff collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 32-year-old did not re-sign after recording 46 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

It would be Van Noy’s fifth team in his 10th NFL campaign if he signs with the Ravens. He would also get a chance to play against two of his former teams when the Ravens face the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and the Chargers in Week 12. Matthew Judon opened the idea of Van Noy returning to New England, but there was no interest during the offseason.

Baltimore plays the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium this Sunday.