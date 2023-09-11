Say whatever you want about Skip Bayless, but the polarizing pundit perfectly summarized the thoughts of many Patriots fans Sunday night.

The Patriots honored Brady with a ceremony at halftime of their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, and the sight of Brady returning to the football field prompted a simple tweet from Bayless.

“I miss Tom Brady,” Bayless posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

I miss Tom Brady. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 10, 2023

Preach.

Mac Jones actually showed flashes of his potential Sunday in Foxboro, Mass. despite the Patriots’ 25-20 loss to the Eagles. He completed 35 of 54 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception that Philadelphia returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

But the jury still is out on the third-year quarterback. And the harsh reality is the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Brady left in free agency following the 2019 NFL season.

So yeah, there probably are plenty of Patriots fans who can relate to Bayless’ tweet. It’s just important to appreciate the six Super Bowl titles Brady helped bring to New England, rather than bemoan his departure and eventual retirement after three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.