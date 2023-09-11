Unless he’s great at faking it, Tom Brady really enjoyed himself Sunday night.

The New England Patriots honored the legendary quarterback before and during their Week 1 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady rang the bell atop the new Gillette Stadium lighthouse — kickstarting a new tradition in the process — and was treated to a halftime ceremony in front of thousands of adoring fans.

Brady, who opened up on the festivities in an interview with Patriots.com, used Instagram on Monday to deliver a heartfelt message.

“I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people,” Brady wrote. “Yesterday was just another reminder of that. Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget. Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot nation is something that I’ll never take for granted.

“We won a whole lot of games up here… and believe it or not we had a whole lot of fun doing it. I’m so lucky to have been a New England Patriot. Foxboro Forever.”

As great as Sunday was for Patriots fans, the franchise likely will take things up a notch early next summer.

During the ceremony, team owner Robert Kraft revealed Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024. In doing so, the franchise will waive the typical four-year post-retirement waiting period for Hall of Fame candidates.