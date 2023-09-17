FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots got several key starters back for their Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

But two others won’t suit up Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Here is New England’s official inactive list:

OT Trent Brown

CB Jonathan Jones

OL Sidy Sow

WR Kayshon Boutte

DL Sam Roberts

OLB Anfernee Jennings

ST Ameer Speed

Brown (concussion) and Jones (ankle) are the headliners. The former is New England’s starting left tackle, and the latter is a starting cornerback with a proven track record of success against elite Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

Expect some combination of Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to fill the two tackle spots for the Patriots. Anderson started at right tackle in Week 1 but primarily has played on the left side in his career.

Jones’ injury places more pressure on rookie corner Christian Gonzalez and whoever starts opposite him as the Patriots look to slow down an explosive Miami offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Speedy second-year pro Marcus Jones could fill that role, with Myles Bryant manning the slot and Shaun Wade providing depth.

Or, the Patriots could opt to move Jalen Mills from safety back to cornerback — his primary position in 2021 and ’22. Mills took part in press-coverage drills during pregame warmups, which could have been a hint toward the team’s plan for him.

The Patriots already were missing cornerback Jack Jones, who is on injured reserve and cannot return until Week 5 at the earliest.

On a positive note, starting guards Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange and wide receiver DeVante Parker all are active after sitting out last week’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with injuries.

The Patriots will hope getting Onwenu and Strange back can help energize a rushing attack that struggled in Week 1. Parker’s return, meanwhile, pushed Boutte out of the lineup. The sixth-round rookie, who played 55 snaps in Parker’s role last week and did not catch a pass, is a healthy scratch, with the Patriots choosing to play elevated practice squad wideout Jalen Reagor over him.

Roberts, Jennings and Speed also are healthy inactives. Sow is out with a concussion.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, will be without starting left tackle Terron Armstead and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Both are inactive.

Phillips, a standout pass rusher who’s garnered high praise from Bill Belichick in the past, was ruled out after testing his injured back in an extensive pregame workout. That’s a big break for a Patriots team that won’t have its full complement of offensive tackles.