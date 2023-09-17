The Patriots got some good news shortly before Sunday night’s kickoff with the Dolphins.

Miami officially ruled out seven players for the Week 2 contest at Gillette Stadium, including linebacker Jaelan Phillips and tackle Terron Armstead. Phillips, one of the NFL’s ascending pass rushers, suffered a back injury during practice this week, whereas Armstead, a stud tackle when healthy, hasn’t played since last Christmas due to multiple injuries.

Here’s the Dolphins’ full inactives list:

QB Skylar Thompson

CB Kelvin Joseph

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

LB Jaelan Phillips

DB Elijah Campbell

T Terron Armstead

TE Julian Hill

Story continues below advertisement

The moves could help New England on both sides of the ball.

The Patriots must succeed in pressuring Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a job that should be easier to accomplish with Armstead sidelined. And with tackle Trent Brown officially inactive Sunday night, protecting Mac Jones again could prove difficult. So, not having to deal with Phillips is a big break for New England.

The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.