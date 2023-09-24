The Patriots and Jets will square off Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, and both of their seasons might be on the line.

For New York, a loss would drop it to 1-2, making an already uphill climb with Zach Wilson even steeper. But for New England, a loss would result in an 0-3 start and inevitably loud Bill Belichick-hot seat chatter.

The good news for the Patriots: They won the previous 14 games in this series. The bad news: They might be the less-talented team this time around.

Can Mac Jones and New England get the job done on the road and keep the wolves at bay? Or will the Jets pull off a win and send New England to a new low in the Belichick era?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus

