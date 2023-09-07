The Philadelphia Eagles will roll into Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon with one former member of the New England Patriots in tow.

It just so happens to be the guy who called their offensive plays last season.

Matt Patricia departed New England this past offseason in a move that was best for both sides. The longtime defensive assistant, who was hired by Philadelphia to work on that side of the ball, was inexplicably used as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller one year ago.

The results were disastrous, with the Patriots offense proving to be one of the worst in football and the relationship seemingly unsalvageable by the end. That’s why Patricia is in Philly, where many believe he could play a role in the Eagles’ effort to ruin Tom Brady’s special day in Foxboro, Mass.

There are a few who aren’t buying into the idea that he’ll have a major impact, though.

“I mean, I don’t think it plays a huge factor,” James White said on the “Pats Interference” podcast Wednesday. “You’re always going to play a coach, or a player or somebody that was within your organization — and obviously they know players, what your scheme was last year, what guys do well and what they don’t. … I feel like some of those coaches don’t really know what we think they might know.

” … They may know some small things, but when it comes to some of the intricate details, I think they don’t necessarily know those things.”

If anyone should know it’s White, who spent eight years in New England and saw many coaches come and go. Patricia was present for five of those seasons, and though he was primarily coaching defense throughout that time, the 48-year-old did get a chance to coach up White before his retirement during training camp last season.

Patricia supposedly is making an excellent impression with the Eagles, it seems folks with the Patriots aren’t too worried about the impact he’ll have Sunday.