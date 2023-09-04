Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Eagles isn’t short on intrigue and storylines.

Tom Brady will be at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones will begin a make-or-break Year 3 in New England. The Patriots open their season against a team that was one play away from winning Super Bowl LVII. The Boston-Philadelphia dynamic probably is worth something, too.

But don’t forget about Matt Patricia.

New England’s longtime defensive coordinator and one-time offensive coordinator now is working as a senior defensive assistant for the Eagles. After all that happened last year, when he inadvertently torpedoed Jones’ development, Patricia will begin the 2023 season intentionally trying to stop the Patriots offense.

Of course, Bill Belichick won’t say much about squaring off against his close friend, who beat him while coaching the Detroit Lions in 2018.

“I mean, this type of thing gets talked about every week and every year,” Belichick said during a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” program. “There’s always somebody on the other team that we know, or somebody that’s on our team that was with somebody else. So, it’s pretty common in the National Football League.

“I have a ton of respect for Matt. Matt’s helped us win a lot of games (and) championships here. But Sunday’s game will be about the Eagles and the Patriots. You won’t see either one of us playing on the field — which is probably a good thing.”

The Eagles offense will generate many of the headlines ahead of Sunday’s game.

However, handling Philly’s defense, which boasts arguably the NFL’s best pass rush, will be the key for a Patriots team that still is sorting out an offensive line decimated by injuries. And you can bet Patricia will have some ideas for how Eagles pass rushers can generate pressure against Jones and New England’s O-line.

“We’re going to have to play really good team offense,” Belichick said when asked about how to succeed against Philly’s front seven. “I don’t think there’s any one person that can stop their aggressive front and pass rush. We’re going to have to do a good job of, of course, blocking them, but also getting open. Getting the ball to the receivers who are open quickly. Can’t stand back there and hold the ball all day.

“We know that, everybody knows that. That’s a combination of pass protection, receivers getting free, and the quarterback getting them the ball.”

The Patriots and Eagles are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.