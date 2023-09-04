Bill Belichick Explains How Mac Jones Won Patriots’ QB Job

Bill Belichick said days into training camp that the Patriots would give Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe “a chance to compete” ahead of the 2023 season.

If there ever was any real competition between the two quarterbacks, Jones won it in a landslide.

The third-year pro enjoyed a far better summer than his second-year counterpart, quickly meshing with Bill O’Brien’s new (and, to Jones, familiar) offensive scheme while Zappe scuffled. New England’s surprise decision to waive Zappe during final cuts was the final ten-count in this lopsided roster battle.

How was Jones able to run away with the starting job? Head coach Bill Belichick — who repeatedly refused to declare Jones as New England’s QB1 in the months prior — offered an explanation Monday during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“Mac’s had a really solid spring and camp,” Belichick said. “Very similar to what we talked about with (wide receiver Kendrick) Bourne. Out there every day, ready to go. (He’s) in excellent physical condition and, I would say, made a lot of improvement over the course of the spring and training camp in reads, decision-making and timing, getting more work timing with the guys he’s throwing to.

“He seems like he — again, similar to what we talked about with KB — had a good camp, works hard, ready to go. I’m looking forward to the season here with Mac.”

Belichick shared similar praise for his signal-caller when speaking with reporters, saying Jones had a “good offseason” and “a really good camp.”

“Comes to work every day, comes in early, stays late,” Belichick said in a Monday morning video conference. “Works hard, understands the offense, how it works, how to get his teammates involved, how to help them be productive. He’s had a really good stretch here in training camp and had a good spring to propel himself into this time period. It’s been pretty consistent all the way through.”

The Patriots will be relying on Jones and O’Brien to resurrect an offense that struggled mightily under the direction of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge last season. Their first test: the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and their sack-happy front seven in this Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether Zappe or waiver-wire pickup Matt Corral will serve as Jones’ primary backup for that game.