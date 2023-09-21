The Patriots have a new third-string quarterback.

New England is signing Will Grier off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad, according to multiple reports Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Grier, a 2019 third-round draft pick, spent his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and his next two with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old joined the Bengals’ practice squad last month after Dallas released him following its trade for Trey Lance.

Because the Patriots signed Grier off another team’s P-squad, they will be required to carry him on their 53-man roster for at least three weeks. The West Virginia product will slot in as the QB3 behind starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe. Matt Corral and Ian Book both briefly occupied that spot before being released earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots are scheduled to visit Grier’s former team, the Cowboys, next Sunday.

In a corresponding move, New England placed cornerback Marcus Jones on injured reserve, according to multiple reports. Jones left Sunday night’s loss to the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Jones’ injury was a torn labrum, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported. The timetable for his return wasn’t immediately clear, but his move to IR means he’ll sit out at least the next four games.

The Patriots already had one cornerback, fellow 2022 draft pick Jack Jones, on IR. He is eligible to return in Week 5, but reports indicated his hamstring injury could sideline him for much longer. Veteran Jonathan Jones missed the Miami game with an ankle injury but returned to practice in a limited capacity this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Marcus Jones also is the Patriots’ primary punt returner, earning first-team All-Pro honors in that role last season. Myles Bryant and Demario Douglas are the top candidates to replace him there.

New England bolstered its cornerback depth Thursday by signing journeyman Breon Borders and undrafted rookie Azizi Hearn to its practice squad.

The Patriots are preparing to visit the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium as they look to avoid their first 0-3 start since 1993.