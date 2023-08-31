The New England Patriots had a busy week navigating the 53-man roster cutdown.

At one point, Mac Jones was the only quarterback left after the team waived Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham. Both players ended up staying in Foxboro and signed to the practice squad.

During the back-and-forth of the quarterbacks, NFL Network host Kyle Brandt had plenty of thoughts on the Patriots.

“I’m going to go on record,” Brandt said on Wednesday’s episode of “Good Morning Football.” “I said yesterday, I think the Broncos are the most mysterious, interesting team in the league. It might be the Patriots.”

The Patriots have plenty of ways to back up Jones in 2023. Both Zappe and Cunningham are back in the building for a possible elevation from the practice squad.

New England on Thursday also claimed quarterback Matt Corral from the Carolina Panthers after roster cutdowns. During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots traded the pick to Carolina that it used on Corral. In return, New England acquired picks to select Zappe in the same draft and versatile defender Marte Mapu one year later.

As to who will join Jones on the active roster, the Patriots very well remain “mysterious” until closer to the season opener. New England will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.