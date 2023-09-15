PWHL Boston Appoints Courtney Kessel As Head Coach

PWHL Boston on Friday appointed Courtney Kessel as the team’s first head coach. The appointment was made by general manager Danielle Marmer.

“As a league, we are fortunate to embark on our inaugural season with a distinguished group of head coaches who have demonstrated leadership and a commitment to player development at all levels of women’s hockey,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, in a press release. “I want to credit our General Managers for their efforts in identifying highly qualified candidates that are well respected and motivated to help our athletes reach their full potential in the PWHL.”

Courtney Kessel, who is siblings-in-law with former Boston Bruins forward Phil Kessel and Olympic gold medalist Amanda Kessel, will join Marmer at the 2023 PWHL Draft in Toronto on Monday, where Boston has the third overall pick.

She was named associate head coach of the Boston University women’s hockey team this year. Before that, Kessel was a blueliner for the University of New Hampshire and CWHL’s Brampton Thunder. She helped Team Canada win the gold medal at the 2012 IIHF Women’s World Championship, and she also won two silver medals.

Story continues below advertisement

After her playing career, Kessel became head coach of the CWHL’s Toronto Furies from 2018-19. She took assistant coaching positions with Princeton and the under-18 Canada team, which she later became head coach of starting last year and won two IIHF golds.

Aerin Frankel, Hilary Knight and Megan Keller were Boston’s first signings during the league’s initial free-agency period. Kessel and Marmer will build out their roster during Monday’s draft, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.