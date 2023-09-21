Davante Adams wanted to move on to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, but the star wide receiver wanted to throw in one last word on his team’s Week 2 opponent.

Adams exited late in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week at Highmark Stadium to be evaluated for a concussion after Taylor Rapp hit him on the helmet late.

Rapp is well known as a hard-hitting safety, but while Adams didn’t make a big deal about the hit last week, his tune changed Wednesday.

“Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously,” Adams told reporters, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “But certain players play a certain way too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don’t really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That’s why you’re in when you’re blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he’ll see the field. Until then, he’ll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess.”

Rapp is in his first season with the Bills after four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, so it’s likely the 25-year-old tried to impress the coaches to gain more playing time.

But Adams certainly has a strong case about playing within the structure of the game and not “out of control” as he suggested, especially with teammate and former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers out with a concussion. The All-Pro receiver was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.