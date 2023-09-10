Red Sox Make Flurry Of Roster Moves Before Finale Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox announced roster transactions involving four pitchers before their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Garrett Whitlock was reinstated by the Red Sox after the right-hander reliever was placed on the bereavement list last Sunday. Nick Robertson also was recalled from Triple-A Worcester, meaning both will be available for Boston.

Additionally, James Paxton was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 7) with right knee inflammation while fellow left-hander Joe Jacques was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox will try to avoid a series sweep against the Orioles after allowing 24 combined runs in the previous two games. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.