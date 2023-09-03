Garrett Whitlock will not be available for the Boston Red Sox when the ballclub goes for a series victory against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox right-hander has been placed on the bereavement list, the team announced. Boston reinstated left-hander Brennan Bernardino from the COVID-19 related injured list, as well.

Whitlock last pitched two innings against the Houston Astros on Aug 30. He has recorded a 5.49 ERA in 61 1/3 innings across 16 games this season. Whitlock has made 10 starts, but his last six outings have all been in relief.

The 31-year-old Bernardino has posted a 2.55 ERA in 42 1/3 innings across 43 games for the Red Sox this season. Bernardino, who has pitched 32 scoreless outings this season, was placed on the COVID list Aug. 27 and spent the minimum seven days on the shelf.