The Red Sox made a roster move ahead of their series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Boston recalled left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester and optioned fellow southpaw Brandon Walter.

Murphy last pitched for Boston on Aug. 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 25-year-old has a 4.64 ERA in 14 games with the Red Sox with 43 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings.

Walter pitched in the second half of Boston’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Thursday. He tossed three scoreless innings, which was his longest career scoreless outing. The 27-year-old had a 6.26 ERA in nine games with 16 strikeouts in 23 innings.

Boston enters Friday’s matchup a game above .500 and 7 1/2 games back in the American League wild card. Toronto is 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners, and the Red Sox have a chance to play spoiler this weekend.

First pitch for Friday’s matchup is scheduled at 7:07 p.m. ET, and full coverage can be watched on NESN with pregame starting at 6 p.m.