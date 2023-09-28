The Boston Red Sox on Thursday released a statement on behalf of Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy Wakefield.

The statement read as follows:

“We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission. Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Wakefield, 57, pitched for the Red Sox from 1995 to 2011. He won a pair of World Series with the organization in 2004 and 2007.

Following his playing career, Wakefield joined NESN’s pregame and postgame team in 2012 and worked for the network this season. He also serves as a special assignment instructor as well as honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.

Wakefield was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.