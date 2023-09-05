Ceddanne Rafaela will be back in the leadoff spot as the Boston Red Sox try to extend their win streak against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night.

Boston has won three straight games, including its series opener against Tampa Bay on Monday. The Red Sox are 4 1/2 games back of a playoff spot entering the contest.

Rafaela will start at shortstop and bat leadoff with Alex Verdugo still out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury. Wilyer Abreu will return to his position in center field and bat seventh while Masataka Yoshida and Adam Duvall will play left field and right field, respectively.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford will get the start for the Red Sox while the Rays counter with right-hander Zach Eflin.

First pitch from The Trop is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (72-66)

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Connor Wong, C

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Kutter Crawford, RHP (6-7, 4.08 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (83-55)

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Isaac Paredes, 3B

Randy Arozarena, LF

Josh Lowe, RF

Jose Siri, CF

Vidal Brujan, SS

Jonathan Aranda, DH

Rene Pinto, C

Zach Eflin, RHP (13-8, 3.40 ERA)