Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela took full accountability after committing his first big league miscue, which came in a big spot during Boston’s 13-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

In the ninth inning with the Red Sox holding a 2-1 lead, Toronto’s Daulton Varsho rocketed a line drive to center field that glided over the reach of Rafaela. And while it was hard hit, Rafaela’s initial steps were inward, giving the 22-year-old no shot at snagging the ball — which would’ve ended the game.

After Boston suffered a 4-3 loss, its third straight, Rafaela made no excuses for the costly misplay that allowed Toronto to climb back.

“I thought it was hit softer but it was well hit so it’s just (a) misread. Gotta learn from it and keep playing hard,” Rafaela told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think it was just misread. I thought it was in front of me. Did a couple of steps in, went over my head and just learn from it and keep working hard. There’s no excuses, just misread.”

Coming up through Boston’s farm system, defense especially was noted as Rafaela’s strong suit. He’s on the record for making a plethora of unreal grabs, whether it’d be as an infielder or outfielder, which helped propel his prospect stock value.

Therefore, the bar is set high for Rafalea, even if it pertains to tracking down balls that other outfielders across Major League Baseball wouldn’t get to.

“He came in and the ball was over his head,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, per NESN. “We expect him to make that play, he expects himself to make that play. So, it was just a mistake and he learned from it and he’ll be better for the next one.”

Rafaela entered the contest in place of fellow rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu, going 0-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout.

With Boston having nothing to play for in terms of contention, Saturday can be chalked up to a much-needed learning experience for Rafaela as he progresses amid his big league career.