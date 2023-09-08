Robert Kraft wants his New England Patriots to get back to winning playoff games. He’s said that publicly on multiple occasions.

But he’s also relishing the fact that most believe they’ll fail in that pursuit this season.

“I sort of like that most people are picking us to come in fourth in the division,” the Patriots owner told reporters Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

As of Friday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook gave the Patriots +800 odds to win the AFC East. Those were by far the longest in the division, with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins pegged at +120, +250 and +290, respectively.

Can New England defy those doubters? Kraft likes their chances. He’s encouraged by the team’s young talent and is among those who believe new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will have a positive impact on quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think there’s a great chemistry,” Kraft told reporters. “This is a young team, too. This might be one of the youngest teams. I think Coach (Bill Belichick) has done a good job overall. I think having Bill O’Brien come here and work with Mac, they seem to have great chemistry. I’m actually excited about the team.”

The Patriots face a punishingly difficult schedule, however, beginning this Sunday with a season-opening home matchup against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. FanDuel set their over/under win total at 7.5.

New England has not finished last in its division since 2000, Belichick’s first season in charge.