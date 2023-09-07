With the 2023 New England Patriots season just days away, what better time than now to fire off some hot takes?

In the latest episode of the “NESN Patriots Podcast“, Dakota Randall and Zack Cox each offered one bold prediction for a team that, well, most people don’t believe will be very good. However, each prediction is positive, and both sides of the ball are covered.

Zack’s prediction: The Patriots will have a top 10 offense

Or close to it. Listen, New England’s defense might not have a high ceiling, but it does have a reasonably high floor thanks to a collection of good players and a capable coordinator in Bill O’Brien. However, if everything goes right — the offensive line stays healthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster delivers, Mac Jones takes a Year 3 leap — this offense could surprise a lot of people. Consider this: The Patriots’ offense in 2021 ranked ninth in total TDs (51), and this group inarguably is more talented.

Dakota’s prediction: Keion White will lead the team in sacks.

Ultimately, New England’s sack leader probably will be Matthew Judon or Josh Uche. But a dark-horse candidate is White, whom the Patriots selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Georgia Tech product impressed all summer with freakish athleticism, explosive pass-rushing moves and an intimidating mean streak. White’s going to lead the Patriots in sacks at some point, and it might be as early as this season.

You can watch us break down each prediction in the video below: