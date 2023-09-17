The Seattle Seahawks had some fun at the expense of defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Detroit Lions after a 37-31 road win in overtime on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the 25-year-old encouraged Lions fans to wear blue ski masks to Ford Field for the team’s home opener. He even took the field in the mask himself.

After securing the road upset, Seattle safety Jerrick Reed trolled Gardner-Johnson while wearing the blue ski mask when the Seahawks celebrated in the visiting locker room.

The Seahawks brought out the blue ski mask after beating the Lions 👀🍿



(via @JerrickReed) pic.twitter.com/FLb6lOal0s — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

Both teams move to 1-1 after the Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home last week while the Lions shocked the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the season opener.