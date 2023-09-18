It seems Shannon Sharpe has seen enough of New York Jets third-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson, who has taken over as New York’s starting quarterback after the season-ending Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers, started against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. And while Wilson certainly was not helped out by his offensive line, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick looked eerily similar to how he did during his first two seasons in the league.

It prompted Sharpe to make a declaration about Wilson and he used a hilarious reference to paint the picture.

“You’re not gonna win with him. Dude couldn’t play dead in a horror movie,” Sharpe said while appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning, per Sports Illustrated.

“How many scenes do you need to see? I’ve seen all the Friday the 13ths. I’ve seen all the Nightmare on Elm Streets,” Sharpe continued. “You’ve got to come to the realization he is what he is.”

Wilson completed 44% of his passes with three interceptions against the stellar Cowboys defense. He was under constant pressure from Defensive Player of the Year favorite Micah Parsons and the rest of the Dallas defense. Jets head coach Robert Saleh pointed to that fact while defending Wilson after the 30-10 defeat.

Wilson will have the chance to rebound in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. New England is a 3-point road favorite entering the contest at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.