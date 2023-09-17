Despite what the last two seasons in New York suggested, Aaron Rodgers believes the Jets are in good hands.

Rodgers was brought to Florham Park after Zach Wilson offered virtually no reasons for optimism across his first two seasons in the Meadowlands. But Gang Green will have to keep rolling with the 2021 No. 2 overall pick, as Rodgers recently underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles.

The four-time NFL MVP has had a front-row seat to Wilson’s development since the Green Bay Packers traded him in late April. Rodgers evidently saw enough to believe the 24-year-old can help the Jets win.

“I’m very confident in Zach and I think he’s confident in himself, which is the most important thing,” Rodgers said Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by the New York Post. “It was an important offseason for him.”

Rodgers added: “Very important, I think, to get his confidence back and to be able to work on some of the little fundamental things that I think you’ve seen show up in the preseason and obviously the other night on Monday.”

Wilson’s next chance to silence his doubters will be Sunday afternoon when the 1-0 Jets make a trip to Dallas. It could be a long day for the third-year pro, though, as he’ll face a Cowboys defense that looked like one of the NFL’s best last weekend.