Tom Brady has made it clear he doesn’t plan to end his retirement and return to the football field, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be another Brady representing on the gridiron.

During an interview with People magazine, Gisele Bündchen shared Benjamin Brady, the 13-year-old son of Brady and Bündchen, has started playing football. And he’s even wearing No. 12, which his father and Future Hall of Famer made as popular as anyone.

“He just started,” Bündchen told the outlet.

In reference to their 10-year-old daughter Vivian and Benny, as he’s referred to, Bündchen added: “I just feel so proud of them. They’re so loving. They’re growing up to be just so thoughtful and considerate of others.”

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. During the same interview with People, Bündchen said it’s been “very tough” to navigate a few different areas of her life, including the divorce. She also said previously the media attention made it even more difficult.