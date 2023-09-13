The Boston Bruins put together quite the group of talent this week, kicking off rookie camp in style.

Boston’s first rookie practice of the season took place at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday, with the B’s hosting top prospects like Fabian Lysell, John Beecher, Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei in advance of the 2023 Prospects Challenge this weekend at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo.

It was a chance for the prospects to build some chemistry together on the ice, and for the Bruins to impart some wisdom into their youngsters.

“It’s a process. It’s a month of hard work and trying to prove to yourself that you’re capable of playing in the NHL,” Fabian Lysell said of the organization’s message, per team-provided video. “I’m excited for it, though, and they are, as well. They gave me a couple of details about how to manage the game, puck management and all that stuff. I’m just going to try and listen and go out there to prove that I deserve a spot.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lysell is arguably the Bruins’ most exciting prospect, but saw his first year in professional hockey with the Providence Bruins slowed due to a late-season concussion.

The prospects challenge will give him an opportunity to get back onto the ice.

“We haven’t played in a bit, so just to get comfortable playing…” Lysell said. “I know it’s going to be high pace out there and everybody’s going to try to compete so I’m just excited to start playing again and hopefully get three wins out there.”

The Bruins have undergone significant turnover this offseason, with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring, and Tyler Bertuzzi, Taylor Hall, Dmitry Orlov and Connor Clifton all departing via free agency. In Lysell, Lohrei, Poitras and Beecher, Boston just might have a few answers to the questions that were left.