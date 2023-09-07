There’s a very real chance Patriots fans experience emotions on both ends of the spectrum Sunday.

The Foxboro Faithful certainly will be elated to reunite with Tom Brady, who’s set to return to his old stomping grounds so he can be celebrated by the franchise he quarterbacked for a remarkable two decades. But the good vibes at Gillette Stadium might be short-lived, as the Patriots’ Week 1 opponent is primed to make life awfully difficult for Mac Jones and company.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be on a revenge tour of sorts after losing Super Bowl LVII, and New England is the first stop on the reigning NFC champions’ 2023 journey. Ty Law, who plans to be in attendance Sunday, wishes the Brady festivities weren’t planned for a gameday against such a vaunted counterpart.

“Let me put this on record: If this was really planned out right, you don’t pick the Philadelphia Eagles to honor Tom Brady,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback said Thursday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “It’s like going to college for the homecoming — you pick the team you’re supposed to win, in my opinion. I wouldn’t have picked Philly.”

Of course, the upcoming ceremony likely was planned around Brady’s ever-busy schedule. And when Robert Kraft announced the plan back in May, the Patriots owner made it clear it would be the “first of many” celebrations for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The Pats definitely have their work cut out for them Sunday and an Eagles rout could put a damper on the joy of New England fans. But we shouldn’t be counting out Bill Belichick’s crew either, as the Patriots should enter the game motivated as ever following their lousy 2022 season.