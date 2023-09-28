It seems Tyler Herro will remain with the Miami Heat after all.

Herro spent much of the offseason involved in trade talks, primarily those that involved Damian Lillard. But Lillard on Wednesday was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team blockbuster involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

The Heat reportedly offered Herro and draft assets for Lillard, but the Trail Blazers weren’t impressed by Miami’s trade package. Given that Lillard expressed how he wanted to land in South Beach, it made the Heat arguably the biggest loser in the deal.

The 23-year-old Herro, though, will remain. And he had a comical reaction regarding the extension of his Miami tenure.

Story continues below advertisement

“Until next summer..” Herro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to end of Lillard-centered trade talks.

The Milwaukee native also was thrilled for his younger self.

in all seriousness… as a kid from Milwaukee , I’m grabbing me a Dame jersey. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 28, 2023

Then again, with the Heat reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Trail Blazers, Herro might have to wait a little bit longer to say that with full confidence.