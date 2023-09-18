Watch Inaugural 15-Round PWHL Player Draft On NESN 360

Monday marks a monumental day in the hockey world.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is set to hold its first-ever player draft at CBC headquarters in Toronto. Fans can watch the 15-round event live on NESN 360 beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Before the draft, NESN 360 subscribers will be treated to a review of what all six PWHL franchises have done since the league was founded last month. From there, viewers will receive reactions and analysis to every pick in the opening four rounds followed by panel interviews for the remaining 11 rounds.

A draft lottery determined the order for Round 1: Minnesota, Toronto, Boston, New York, Ottawa and Montreal. The draft will use a “snake” format, meaning the order will be flipped after every round.

The Boston franchise, coached by Courtney Kessel and general managed by Danielle Marmer, is set to round out its roster after signing three players during the free agency period earlier this month: Hilary Knight, Megan Keller and Aerin Frankel.

Fans can watch the inaugural PWHL draft by downloading the NESN 360 app on their favorite mobile or connected TV device and authenticating the service with their TV provider. A NESN 360 subscription also can be purchased directly