The Boston franchise of the Professional Women’s Hockey League announced its first signings and the initial wave included decorated players.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel, defender Megan Keller and forward Hilary Knight signed three-year PWHL contracts Thursday. The United States trio won the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Women’s Championship in April.

Knight is one of the most recognizable names in women’s hockey due to her 15 years as an integral member of Team USA. She has won an Olympic gold medal and three silver medals along with nine gold medals in the world championships. Her 13 overall medals are tied for the most all-time, and her hat trick in April’s gold medal game extended her record point total to 101.

The 34-year-old has played her pro career in different iterations of Boston teams with the CWHL’s Boston Blades in 2012, where she won two Clarkson Cups in three years. She also played two PHF seasons as captain of the Boston Pride and led the inaugural season in scoring and captured the first Isobel Cup in 2016.

“The City of Boston and its fans have always held a special place in my heart,” Knight said, per a PWHL press release. “I am excited to return to Boston and honored by the opportunity to be a part of the original build of a successful franchise. This year will be historic in so many ways and I cannot wait to get started.”

“We’re creating a formidable offense in Boston beginning with the best building block a team could ever ask for in Hilary Knight,” PWHL Boston general manager Danielle Marmer said, per a PWHL press release. “I’m ecstatic that our fans will get to cheer on a legend of women’s hockey, and I’m looking forward to the experience and leadership qualities she will bring to our team.”

Frankel was a standout at Northeastern, where she won the Patty Kazmaier Award in the 2020-21 season. In her senior season, she led the country in goals-against average, save percentage, winning percentage and shutouts.

“Boston is my home and the city that I love,” Frankel said in a PWHL press release. “Having the opportunity to play here professionally in front of the greatest sports fans is a dream come true. I am honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to represent Boston in the PWHL.”

Keller is a mainstay on Team USA and also has New England roots with her career at Boston College. She has two Olympic medals and seven world championship medals and was one of the top-scoring defenders in the PWHPA last season.

The three signings for PWHL Boston conclude its free agency period as Marmer and her staff will build out the rest of the roster through the draft on Sept. 18. The plan for the league is to start its 24-game regular season in January.