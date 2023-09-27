It’s been a while, but we finally have mic’d-up highlights from a Patriots victory.

New England on Tuesday shared a behind-the-scenes look at its 15-10 win in New York on Sunday. The footage includes some cool coaching moments, reactions to Pharaoh Brown’s huge touchdown and much more.

The video arrived a day after the Patriots posted a locker room celebration video, which you can view by clicking here.

The Patriots now are 1-2 through three games for the third consecutive season. They’ll look to avoid another 1-3 start when they visit the Dallas Cowboys — and star edge rusher Micah Parsons — on Sunday afternoon.

Featured image via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images