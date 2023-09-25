What Bill Belichick Told Patriots In Locker Room After Win Over Jets

The Patriots’ blueprint for success Sunday was simple: don’t turn the ball over.

Mission accomplished.

New England played turnover-free football for the first time this season, and that coupled with another strong day for its defense was enough to secure a 15-10 win over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“This is the NFL, man,” head coach Bill Belichick told his players after the game, as seen in a team-released locker room video. “This is the NFL. Every week, a couple plays. Close games come down to the wire. Situational football. That’s what it is. The formula today: no turnovers. No. Turnovers.”

Formula = no turnovers.



Inside the locker room after the first win of the season. pic.twitter.com/RgvFl5jyoJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 25, 2023

The Patriots managed just one touchdown and two field goals against a stingy Jets defense, but they finished the game with no turnovers and no sacks allowed. As a result, they never trailed in the AFC East showdown after falling into double-digit deficits in each of their first two games.

New England’s defense allowed one long fourth-quarter touchdown drive and narrowly avoided disaster when a last-second Hail Mary bounced off Randall Cobb’s fingertips. But it successfully harassed and confused Wilson for most of the game and was stout against the run, holding Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook to a combined 36 yards on 20 carries despite losing two defensive tackles to injury.

“Great job defensively,” Belichick told the team. “Great job in the kicking game on the field position. It wasn’t a great day in terms of the weather and ball-handling and all that. Tackling.

“You’ve got to put everything into it. You don’t know what the situation’s going to be. The safety at the end of the game, four-minute offense, Hail Mary — you don’t know. It’s going to come down to those plays. … Nice job.”

Belichick then ceded the floor to special teams captain Matthew Slater, who gathered the team for his first “Aww, yeah” breakdown of 2023.

The 1-2 Patriots will look to climb back to .500 when they visit the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.