Bruins Announce Roster For Preseason Finale Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins announced the roster for their preseason finale against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is giving forwards John Beecher and Matthew Poitras and defensemen Mason Lohrei and Ian Mitchell one final game-action look before making final cuts this weekend.

Charlie Coyle will make his second appearance for the Bruins joined by fellow vets Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and David Pastrnak. Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start in net.

The Bruins also announced they signed defenseman Frederic Brunet to a three-year entry-level contract on Wednesday with an annual NHL cap hit of $860,000. Boston also placed Jayson Megna on waivers for purpose of assignment and Trevor Kuntar, Marc McLaughlin and Georgii Merkulov will report to Providence.

Here’s the full roster the Bruins will roll out against the Rangers.

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Oskar Steen, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelyck, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman, Brandon Bussi

Puck drop from the Big Apple is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The preseason finale will air on TNT.