The Bruins officially will start writing a new chapter in the history of the Original Six franchise Tuesday night.

Boston is set to kick off its centennial season with a home matchup against rookie phenom Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The highly anticipated tilt will mark the first time the Bruins start a season without Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci on the roster, as both legendary centers retired over the offseason.

The B’s now boast a new leadership group, headlined by captain Brad Marchand and his right-hand men, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak. As someone who played alongside franchise icons, McAvoy can’t help but think about how he and his teammates will carry the torch.

“This next chapter in Bruins history is going to be written by us,” McAvoy told reporters Monday, per WEEI. “…We all have something to prove. That’s me, that’s Pasta, that’s Brando (Brandon Carlo), that’s Lindy (Hampus Lindholm). None of us have won. Been right there. We’ve gone as far as you can go.

“We have some experience, but what is our legacy going to be? I think that’s something I’m trying to internalize. I’ve got a lot of time left here that I’m extremely grateful for. We have to be building something good, and I think that’s what we’re doing.”

McAvoy and company will try to get off on the right foot in their season opener, which will see old friends Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno take the ice for the visitors. NESN’s coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.