The Bills received a scare before securing a Sunday night win over the Giants in Week 6.

Damien Harris was put on a stretcher and taken off the Highmark Stadium field in an ambulance late in the second quarter of the primetime contest. The veteran running back sustained an apparent neck injury via a rough collision with New York linebacker Bobby Okereke near the line of scrimmage.

Shortly after Harris left the game, the Bills reported the 26-year-old was able to move his arms and legs. And after the interstate battle, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott provided more promising news on the fifth-year pro.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” McDermott told reporters, per Associated Press. “Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”

One has to imagine Harris was looking forward to the Bills’ Week 7 game. Buffalo, now 4-2 on the season, will spend Sunday afternoon in New England for a matchup with the 1-5 Patriots, who drafted Harris 87th overall in the 2019 draft.

If Harris is forced to miss extended time, the Bills will roll with a running back platoon of James Cook and Latavius Murray. Buffalo also has Ty Johnson on its practice squad.