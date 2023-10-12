The Patriots have now been lambasted by just about everyone outside the confines of Gillette Stadium. But Davante Adams does not want the Las Vegas Raiders to put any thought into it.

“It’s just one of those games where you can’t be fooled into thinking that it’s not a solid team because of their record,” Adams told reporters in reference to the 1-4 Patriots, per the team. “You got to keep in mind the history of the organization, and who’s coaching over there. They do have a lot of players that can make plays.”

If the Patriots have players who can make plays, as Adams said, they haven’t really shown it. New England is coming off two of the worst losses of the Bill Belichick era, suffering back-to-back 30-point blowouts. The offense has scored three points in the last two contests with quarterback Mac Jones playing poorly.

Still, Adams isn’t putting any stock into it — at least not publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just one of those games where you got to kind of dive into the tape and make sure you know who you’re playing against, that way you don’t get fooled based off the 1-4 record that it’s going to be an easy game,” Adams told reporters.

On the Patriots’ defense, which has been better than the offense, Adams added: “They play well together. They’re coached well so obviously they have a good scheme. I haven’t really had a game against the Patriots yet where I feel like I had the game I was hoping to have. So they obviously understand who’s meant to do what and who’s who in the zoo, as we say around here.”

Having played his first eight seasons for the Green Bay Packers, Adams doesn’t have a ton of head-to-head experience against the Patriots. He’s only played three games against Belichick, including last season with the Raiders. During those three games, Adams has been limited to 16 catches on 29 targets for 189 yards and one touchdown.

One thing the Patriots do have going for themselves is that Josh McDaniels’ Raiders haven’t exactly been world beaters either. Las Vegas ranks 29th in points scored and yards — they’ve yet to score more than 18 points in a game this season.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s also part of the reason Adams doesn’t believe the Raiders are in a position to feel comfortable.

“Just based off the way we’ve been playing, we need to focus more what we got going on versus what everybody else is doing and that type of stuff,” he said. “I feel like that will help us be consistent more consistently.”

Las Vegas currently is a 3-point home favorite entering the Week 6 game.