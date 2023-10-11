Josh McDaniels will take the sideline opposite from Bill Belichick for a third official time as head coach when the New England Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

McDaniels, who served a combined 18 seasons on Belichick’s coaching staff, faced his former mentor during the 2022 campaign and in 2009 when he was with the Denver Broncos. Add in the joint practices and preseason games, and McDaniels has plenty of experience in the spot.

And that’s exactly why the second-year Raiders head coach is over the reunion narrative.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve kind of — the horse is dead. We’ve beaten it enough,” McDaniels told reporters Monday ahead of the Week 6 clash, per the team. “It is what it is.

“Every week you got somebody used to play there, or they know somebody on that staff, or whatever it is,” McDaniels continued. “It’s Game 6 for us.”

McDaniels served as the offensive coordinator for 13 seasons in New England. With Belichick at the helm and Tom Brady behind center, McDaniels never experienced what currently is unfolding for the 1-4 Patriots, who are coming off back-to-back 30-point losses.

McDaniels, however, offered a public vote of confidence that Belichick will have his players in position to compete when the Patriots arrive at Allegiant Stadium.

“He’s been in every situation you can imagine,” McDaniels said. “I can’t speak for him on that, but I’ve been around them long enough to know that no matter how bad or how good it is, it’s usually kind of like this around the building, inside the walls of the building.

“I have great respect for their team and for their coaching staff and obviously for Bill. And they’ll be ready to play. They got a lot of things that they do that create issues for you. So we’re going to, on a short week, get ready for a lot of different things.”

The 2-3 Raiders, who certainly have not cemented themselves as a playoff contender, enter as a 3-point home favorite. For what it’s worth, McDaniels has defeated Belichick in both head-to-head matchups.