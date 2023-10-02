Jaylen Brown Tells Comical Derrick White Story From Colorado Game

Jaylen Brown bought into the hype of Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes college football program and traveled to Boulder on Saturday to watch the game with Boston Celtics teammate Derrick White.

White, a proud alumni of Colorado, invited Brown and apparently took part in the full college experience. They also met up with Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

“Who would have thought? Boulder, Colorado. Went to the game, it was a 10 am game. I’m with D-White. D-White invites me out so we met up on campus. D-White, he’s drunk at 10 am in the morning,” Brown said at the Auerbach Center on Monday, reflecting on the experience while speaking with reporters during Celtics media day.

“I’m with D-White so I’m like, do as the Romans do, right? Me and D-White had a great time.”

Story continues below advertisement

White didn’t go into detail about Brown’s comments, but did add with a smirk: “The vibes were high.”

"D-White. He's drunk, 10am in the morning." 🤣@FCHWPO talks tailgating with @Dwhite921 at Colorado pic.twitter.com/chKBGoeJCx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2023

Brown complimented Sanders for the job he’s done transforming the Colorado football program. Brown revealed how he extended an invite to Sanders to attend a Celtics game at some point this season, as well.

“What he’s done with that program is amazing,” Brown said. “Because I’ve been to Boulder before that, and it didn’t look like how it looked when I was there.”