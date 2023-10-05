Giants Coach Admits Dolphins Have Him ‘Sleeping Like Baby’

The Giants regressed sharply through the first four games of the season, and things could get worse when New York plays the Dolphins in Miami this Sunday.

New York’s futility was on full display last Monday when they lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 24-3, at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are the third-worst team in points allowed per game after the first four weeks of the season, and they get a matchup against the top-scoring team in the league.

Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will need to come up with a sound game plan to contain Mike McDaniel’s offense, especially after they scored 70 points two weeks prior. And it appears it’s taking a toll on his personal life.

“Well, my wife called me (Wednesday) night before she went to bed. She said she was worried about me,” Martindale told reporters, per SNY video. “She said, ‘You get any sleep?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m sleeping like a baby. Every two hours I wake up and cry, go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep. I mean, that’s unbelievable. Unbelievable. But that’s where this league’s heading. With some of the other scores, the points have been up pretty high. …”

Martindale went on to compare the Dolphins to the “Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams of the ’90s and early 2000s. He also complimented Tua Tagovailoa and the way he’s played to start the season.

The Dolphins are 12-point favorites, per consensus data from NESN Bets, so the market doesn’t think Martindale will be successful in turning around the Giants defense. A loss Sunday would continue New York’s disappointing season after making the playoffs last season.