Hailie Deegan Moves To NASCAR Xfinity Series With AM Racing

Hailie Deegan will be making the jump to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time next season.

AM Racing announced it signed the 22-year-old to a multi-year deal to race in the No. 15 Ford in the Xfinity Series. The deal was unveiled at the NASCAR Hall of Fame as AM Racing continues its presence in the Xfinity Series after making its debut this year.

The move comes after three seasons in the Craftsman Truck Series — two with David Gilliland Racing and this year with ThorSport Racing. Deegan has one Xfinity Series start. She drove a Bobby Dotter-owned SS GreenLight Racing entry to 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last fall.

“I am excited about the opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, starting next year with AM Racing,” Deegan said in a press release, per NASCAR “From the start, the team has been nothing but great to work with, and the vision that (team president) Wade (Moore) has for the team to accomplish align with my values perfectly.

“Through the support of Ford and the AM Racing team, I feel that we will achieve great things together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for all of us.”

“AM Racing is proud to announce the addition of Hailie to the family,” Moore said in a release. “We are excited to provide her with a home where she can grow as a cornerstone of our young program.”

Deegan earned her second top-10 finish of the 2023 Truck Series season last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. She also raced in the Superstar Racing Experience this season, where she earned praise from co-owner and NASCAR great Tony Stewart.