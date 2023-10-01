David Ortiz, like so many other members of Red Sox Nation, was devastated by the news of Tim Wakfield’s passing.

Wakefield died Sunday at age 57, the club announced. The former Boston pitcher is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their two children, Trevor and Brianna.

A Red Sox Hall of Famer, Wakefield played all but two of his 19 Major League Baseball seasons in Boston. Ortiz was along for the ride for nine of those campaigns, and the legendary slugger and Wakefield won two World Series championships together.

After learning of Wakefield’s death, the Hall of Fame designated hitter took to Instagram and shared a tribute for his former teammate.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t describe what you mean to me and my family, my heart is broken right now because l will never be able to replace a brother and a friend like you…..Rest and peace my brother,” Ortiz wrote.

Ortiz wasn’t the only former Red Sox player to publicly mourn Wakefield quickly after the news broke. Mike Lowell and Kevin Youkilis, among others, provided heartfelt sentiments.