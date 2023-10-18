FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was glad to see Damien Harris recovering after the former Patriots running back was carted off the field Sunday night in Buffalo.

Harris, who signed with the Bills this offseason after four years in New England, was taken out of Highmark Stadium in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury during a win over the New York Giants. He was transported to a local hospital and discharged one day later after being diagnosed with a neck sprain and a concussion.

Jones, Harris’ teammate at Alabama and with the Patriots, was asked Wednesday about the frightening moment involving his close friend.

“I did see that,” Jones said in his Week 7 news conference. “I texted him, and it sounds like he’s doing good. Damien’s definitely one of my good friends. He’s a great football player and has played a lot of plays in the league, and for us (with) the Patriots. I have a lot of respect for him and his family and everybody.”

Harris almost certainly will not play Sunday when the Patriots host the Bills at Gillette Stadium, but his injuries proved to be less severe than they initially appeared. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Harris was doing “well as can be expected” and seemed “to be in good spirits.”

“I think he’s just extremely thankful to God for him being in the situation that he’s in as opposed to what he was several hours ago on that field,” McDermott said, via ESPN.com. “So, just really just resetting and trying to get some rest and just slowing things down a little bit here.”

Harris has 23 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown for Buffalo this season. The 2019 third-round pick appeared in 38 games over his four seasons with New England, setting career highs with 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.