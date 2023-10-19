Jerry Jeudy has heard his name in trade speculation in the past and knows it could continue leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31. The Denver Broncos wideout isn’t putting much thought into it, though.

“I block all that out, man,” Jeudy told reporters Thursday ahead of Denver’s game against the Green Bay Packers, per KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal.

“I know how my coaches feel about me, I know how my teammates feel about me. All these people that got there opinions are outside, never been in the locker room, never seen me practice, never seen how this (expletive) really operates. So everybody that’s outside, I just ignore them because they don’t really know what really going on.”

Jeudy has just 20 catches on 29 targets for 222 yards in five games this season. He has yet to score a touchdown for the Russell Wilson-led offense, which ranks 27th in passing attempts. Jeudy also has not caught a touchdown this season.

His underwhelming production and lack of a contract extension make his a viable candidate for a contender. The 2020 first-round selection had his fifth-year option picked up by the Broncos, meaning he will become a free agent after the 2024 campaign.

“It don’t effect me at all,” Jeudy told reporters when asked about trade deadline uncertainty. “Because at the end of the day I’m still going to be the player that I am. I know what I can do and I know what I’m capable of. So trade me or not trade me it don’t matter because at the end of the day I’m gonna still be me.”

The Broncos have lost five of their first six games this season. While head coach Sean Payton previously said Denver does not plan on selling off players ahead of the deadline, that doesn’t mean the organization shouldn’t.

The New England Patriots, specifically, were thought to be a potential landing spot for Jeudy this past offseason. But the struggles of Bill Belichick’s team might prevent New England from doing any buying ahead of the deadline.