Keion White Won’t Replace This Aspect Of Matthew Judon — He Knows It

FOXBORO, Mass. — Keion White confirmed what many New England Patriots fans learned on draft night: He’s far from an energizer bunny.

“I mean, I don’t know if anybody noticed, but I’m not a big energy guy,” the monotone edge rusher said after practice Wednesday, prompting laughter from reporters as he referenced one of the aspects Matthew Judon brought to the group.

“I kind of just play the next play and do my job,” White said. “Yeah, we’re different in that sense.”

White’s subdued reaction after the Patriots drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft went viral. At the time, many questioned whether it was because White did not want to join New England but he clarified it was because he is a “chill” person.

Story continues below advertisement

The loud and playful Judon probably wouldn’t be classified as the same.

So while White won’t be bringing the same energy as Judon, his will try to help fill Judon’s on-field prowess. Judon confirmed he had surgery after tearing a tendon in his bicep during New England’s blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Judon reportedly will miss at least two months.

“Ju is a very important part of this defense so you can’t really replace him with one guy,” White said. “We all have to contribute and fill his role.”

Defensive assistant Jerod Mayo told reporters Tuesday that White will see an increased role. Despite more limited usage — White has played 35% or more of snaps in two of New England’s four games — he’s registered six quarterback pressures on the season, per Pro Football Focus. He put forth film of him wrecking opposing offensive lines.

Story continues below advertisement

“We really need him to show up,” Mayo told reporters.

White expressed how he’s seen firsthand how hard Judon works every day. It’s something the Georgia Tech product will try to emulate moving forward — he’ll leave the energy to someone else.