The 76ers reportedly traded James Harden to the Clippers early Tuesday morning, but president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has no plans on giving up on the season.

Philadelphia reportedly sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to Los Angeles in exchange for Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and multiple draft picks.

The trade dropped the Sixers among Eastern Conference favorites and paved an easier path for the Boston Celtics but more moves could be coming for Philadelphia.

Morey is eyeing Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby as potential trade options, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. LaVine has two years left on his contract with the Chicago Bulls, and Anunoby is on the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors — the 26-year-old has a player option next season.

LaVine would provide another ball-handler and shooter next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, but the 28-year-old isn’t the best defender. And his 51-point, zero-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons last Saturday highlighted how empty his game can be.

Anunoby ideally is a defender against the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks stars, but while the seventh-year wing made an All-Defensive Team last season, he’s yet to break out offensively.

Morey wants to trade the assets from the Clippers trade for another player, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. But other potential players like Malcolm Brogdon or C.J. McCollum simply don’t provide enough to compete with the Celtics or Bucks.

However, the NBA has proven anything can happen at any time, and Morey appears to be patient enough to wait for a disgruntled star to fall into their lap.