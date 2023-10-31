Could Celtics’ Roster Benefit Directly From James Harden Trade?

Would you be surprised if we told you that the Boston Celtics’ recent success is directly coinciding with turmoil for the Philadelphia 76ers?

You wouldn’t? Cool, because you shouldn’t be.

In just the latest example of an ongoing trend, the C’s were enjoying a 3-0 start to their season while the 76ers finally cut ties with James Harden and traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers early Tuesday morning — shaking things up for a franchise who is entering a transition phase.

It was a move that everyone saw coming eventually, as Harden publicly called president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a liar over the summer and claimed he’d never play for him again before essentially being kept away from the team in recent weeks. The Celtics, on the other hand, swung a couple of blockbuster trades over the summer and have seen those acquisitions (Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday) fit in seamlessly in the early portion of the season.

It could be argued Philly is in a better spot without Harden, but it’ll take some time before we all know whether or not that’s true. As we wait, however, Boston has a chance to do the funniest thing possible.

Danny Green, a 15-year NBA veteran, was a casualty of the trade, with the Sixers cutting him loose to open up the roster space for its incoming crop of players. He also happens to be a player the Celtics have targeted in the past, with Boston attempting to lure him for their playoff run last season after he was traded and bought out.

Green eventually chose the Cleveland Cavaliers, but there’s no doubt the best place for him to be moving forward is Boston.

The 36-year-old brings just about everything the Celtics could need in a veteran. He’s a three-time NBA Finals winner, he’s been a bench piece behind All-NBA talent, he’s competitive on the defensive end despite his advanced age and, oh yeah, he shoots 40% from beyond the arc. It’s a no brainer for Boston.

The C’s would have to make a decision before targeting Green again, as they are currently are over the second tax apron. He was on a veteran minimum deal, so it wouldn’t penalize Boston too much to sign him, especially considering it has an open roster spot.

We’re too early into the season to start talking about playoff runs, but the Celtics clearly viewed him as a player who could bolster one last season. Why not get a head start this year?