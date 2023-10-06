The Dolphins are making another addition to their talent-rich passing attack.

Miami and the Chicago Bears on Friday agreed to a trade that will send disgruntled wide receiver Chase Claypool to the AFC East in exchange for a late-round swap of future draft picks.

Chicago received a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Claypool and a 2025 seventh. The Dolphins announced the trade, pending a physical.

TRADE | We have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bears for WR Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical. pic.twitter.com/0bCj4rpKJf — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 6, 2023

The Bears traded a second-round pick for Claypool less than a year ago, but he failed to catch on in Chicago. The Notre Dame product caught just 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown across 10 games with the Bears and was benched last week after showing poor effort and publicly questioning the coaching staff.

Claypool was a healthy scratch for the Bears’ last two games before the trade.

The Dolphins, who have two elite receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, will be looking to turn Claypool back into the player he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He posted a 62-873-9 receiving line as a rookie in 2020 and delivered another 860 yards in 2021.

Notably, Miami’s trade for Claypool featured identical terms to the New England Patriots’ acquisition of cornerback J.C. Jackson earlier this week. The Patriots sent a 2025 sixth-rounder to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Jackson and a 2025 seventh.

Like Claypool, Jackson flopped after switching teams, struggling mightily after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with LA in 2022. The Patriots will be looking to him to help fill the void left by rookie Christian Gonzalez’s season-ending shoulder injury.