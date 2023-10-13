Phillies Hilariously Troll Orlando Arcia After NLDS Win Over Braves

The Phillies on Thursday advanced to their second straight National League Championship Series, and they made sure to get one last laugh at Orlando Arcia to cap off the night.

Philadelphia beat the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park to win the NL Division Series and continued the hot run underdogs have been on in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner continued their torrid postseason runs, but it was Arcia who was the central figure of the NLDS for his comments mocking Bryce Harper for his baserunning miscue in Game 2. Harper responded in Game 3 by hitting two home runs, and he stared down the Braves shortstop after both dingers.

Arcia whined to the media for making his clubhouse comments public — misunderstanding that anything said aloud to the media is on the record unless explicitly made clear it was not.

Phillies fans gave it to Arcia throughout Game 4, even chanting “atta boy” whenever he stepped to the plate. But the kicker was when the Phillies busted out t-shirts that said “atta boy Harper” and “he wasn’t supposed to hear it” — all comments Arcia said during the series. Phillies players also sprayed Harper with beer during their NLDS celebration and yelled “atta boy, Harper” at him, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

It was a hilarious sight to see and why fans have gravitated toward the team throughout the postseason.

Philidelphia takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS with Game 1 set for Sunday.